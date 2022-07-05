India vs England Test Series 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records and Stats

Ben Stokes, England skipper:

When the lads play like this, it makes my job easier. When you have clarity like we have in the dressing room, it makes chasing totals like this easier. 378 would have been scary five weeks ago, but now it's all good. Jonny and Root will get all the credit, but the precedent was set up by the way the openers played against Bumrah and Shami with the new ball.

It is all about taking wickets and taking ten wickets. There are no complaints. Sometimes, teams will be better than us, but no one will be braver than us, a quote by Jack Leach.

We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England. All our plans from the last four-five weeks is what we want to take ahead. Bowling on the top of off isn't important, it is all about taking ten wickets.

We know that we want to give some new life to Test cricket. The support we received has been fantastic in the short time that we've been around. Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do. We want to bring in new fans and want to leave a mark on Test cricket.

Jonny Bairstow, Player of the match:

It is great fun at the moment. The last month has been fantastic for the lads and the smiles on their faces when everyone does well is a massive part of it. I am stripping it back to the basics. The last few years have been tough on me but the last few months have been fantastic.

Fair play to everyone who went through that. To the crowd as well: Day five was over in 90 minutes. I just have an enjoyment factor now. I am not afraid of failing and just want to put pressure on the opposition.

We are going to lose games with the approach we have, but it is a positive fun brand of cricket to play. The chase was all under control (laughs). They have some world-class bowlers and you just have to soak the pressure. They try to intimidate, they have some fantastic players and it was about trying to shift the pressure on them.

There are going to be phases when they are going to play really well. There was a period when it started reversing as well. And today morning was a different morning.

Root and me are just two lads from Yorkshire. We have grown up playing together and spent a lot of time together from the Yorkshire academy days to the Test team now. Special to play with him.

Joe Root, England's Player of the Series

Love playing. It's as simple as that. The environment has been great and the guys are having fun in the last four weeks. There is absolute clarity when we were chasing it down and there was total belief. Absolutely didn't think of stepping away from the game.

There are a bunch of lovely lads and Stokes has the backing of everyone. Our responsibility is to keep everyone entertained and keep it fun.

It is something you are constantly searching for and something you rarely find. You want to keep it as fun as possible. Still watching Jonny bat is great, I just wanted to give him strike. I have accepted that you aren't going to have success all the time. As a 5-10 year old kid, having fun is what you want and that is what is the most enjoyable part of the career.

We have been riding a brilliant wave of confidence after brilliant performances against NZ. The start the two openers got us off to was superb and they put the pressure back on. It made it a lot more easier for us and those scores were a lot more than what was seen on the score sheet. It was great fun doing it.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's Player of the Series and Captain

I won't go that far ahead. That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there.

If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result.

Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself and is very happy for him.

Dravid is always there to guide us and back us. We could have been a little straighter in our bowling lines and used the variable bounce.

The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience.

Records & Stats

Biggest 1st innings lead that ended up in a defeat for India:

192 vs SL Galle 2015

132 vs Eng Edgbaston 2022

80 vs Aus Adelaide 1992

69 vs Aus Sydney 2008

Highest target successfully chased down vs India:

378 Eng Edgbaston 2022

339 Aus Perth 1977

276 WI Delhi 1987

240 SA Johannesburg 2022

Highest target successfully chased down by England

378 vs Ind Edgabston 2022

359 vs Aus Leeds 2019

332 vs Aus Melbourne 1928/29

315 vs Aus Leeds 200

In their last three Away Test matches, Indian bowlers have not been able to defend totals of

243/3 & 212/3 (in South Africa in Jan 2022) and

378/3 today at Edgbaston

- just nine wickets were claimed in the fourth innings!

Since Virat Kohli's last Test century in Nov 2019, 159 Test centuries have been registered so far, with most centuries coming from:

12 - Joe Root

6 - Jonny Bairstow

5 - Marnus Labuchagne/Dimuth Karunaratne

4 - by 8 others

Runs in this series: Joe Root (737 in 9 innings)

Most Centuries in this series: Joe Root - 4

Most Fifties in this series: Cheteshwar Pujara - 3

Highest Individual Score in this series: Joe Root - 180

Most Wickets in this series: Jasprit Bumrah - 23 wickets in 9 innings

Most 5-wicket hauls in this series: James Anderson - 2

Best Economy: James Anderson - 2.33 in 10 innings

Most Catches: Jos Buttler & Rishabh Pant - 18

Most Sixes: Rishabh Pant - 5

Most Fours: Joe Root - 92