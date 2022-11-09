India vs England: THIS strength of Men in Blue worries England captain Buttler ahead of T20 WC 2022 semifinal

“I think India is a very, very strong team. I think Indian teams have been consistently strong for a long period of time, and naturally so with the amount of depth and talent that is in the Indian game.

There's some fantastic players in their lineup. You get to a semifinal of any competition, you expect to be playing against a really tough team, and India will certainly be that,” said Buttler in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday (November 9).

India had beaten England a couple of months back at the latter’s home in a white ball series and Buttler said they will have to ward off the India new ball bowlers at the Adelaide Oval.

“Yeah, obviously when the ball is brand new there's an opportunity for swing or seam movement, and yeah, you're always look to -- anytime you can get the ball to move laterally, there's an advantage to try and take wickets.

Both teams will be trying to do that as much as they can. I think as a batsman it's important to respect that but find ways to put pressure back on the opposition,” said Buttler.

Buttler was aware of the obvious threat an in-form Suryakumar Yadav poses for England, but he was also equally aware of the dangers other batters in India line-up offers.

“Look, he's been great to watch, hasn't he. I think he's someone who has probably been the batter of the tournament so far in terms of the way you want to watch someone go about it.

“I think his biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays with. I think he's obviously got all the shots, but he allows himself to play all the shots, as well. He's got a very free mindset from what I can see.

“But as with any batsman in the world, it takes one chance to create a wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that, and it would be remiss just to think about him. I think they have some other excellent players, as well,” Buttler signed off.