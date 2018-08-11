India Vs England: Twitterati hail Chris Woakes for his maiden Test century

The cricketer, who was included in the side after Ben Stokes missed out, notched up his ton off 129 balls and entered the elite list of batsmen to have slammed a ton at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Woakes also stitched a mammoth 189-run stand with fellow teammate Jonny Bairstow for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the opposition with their calm and composed display of batting.

Woakes whose previous best score in the longest format of the game was 68 not just bettered it but eventually went on to convert into memorable innings to continue his love affair with the Home of Cricket, where he shined as a bowler on previous occasions.

There was a big smile on his face after the batsman reached his milestone and took his helmet off and rose the bat, and soaked in all the applause. Woakes came in to bat at no. seven and outscored India's first innings total of 107.

Woakes along with Bairstow (93) steered England through the troubled waters and put their team in commanding position in the game that only a session before looked in India's grip.

Thanks to a gritty batting from the duo that England lost just one wicket in the second session and added 141 runs, including the 99-run stand between the two.

Here's how Woakes was hailed on Twitter for his splendid knock:

Chris Woakes now on all three Lord's honours boards for a five-wicket haul, 10-wicket match and a Test century ... who else, apart from Ian Botham, can say that? @AWSStats @bbctms — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) August 11, 2018

Chris Woakes Test career at Lord's currently:

Test 3, Runs 244 at 122.00, Wickets 16 at 9.93. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 11, 2018

Opposition player batting at #7 or below outscoring India's total:



Godfrey Evans 71, Manchester, 1952 (Ind 58)

Chris Woakes 112*, Lord's, 2018 (Ind 107)#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 11, 2018

A brilliant maiden Test hundred from Chris Woakes, from 129 balls featuring 15 fours.



Celebrates by helping your nan across the road with her shopping. #EngvInd — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) August 11, 2018

Chris Woakes the tormentor of the Pakistan vs England series in 2016 with a brilliant 100 now,took 26 wkts in four tests then and scored runs,asset for England! #ENGvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 11, 2018

There will be nobody in cricket who is not delighted for Chris Woakes. A genuinely good man.#maidentesthundred — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) August 11, 2018

1st Test:

Sam Curran troubled India with both bat and ball...



2nd Test:

Chris Woakes troubles India with both bat and ball... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 11, 2018

Chris Woakes, England's second choice all rounder is 10000 times better than India's first choice all rounder. — KG 🦇 (@KingKosser) August 11, 2018

On Lord's honours boards for both batting and bowling:



G Allen

I Botham

S Broad

A Flintoff

R Illingworth

V Mankand

K Miller

B Stokes

CHRIS WOAKES*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 11, 2018

Chris Woakes gets a 100 ! Well played ! Sums up the test match for India. Tough times ! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 11, 2018

Stuffed. Fantastic recovery by Eng after most top order gone. Woakes had point to prove & did it splendidly. India's best hope now is rain — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 11, 2018

A lovely moment as Chris Woakes - one of the best men in cricket - brings up a maiden Test hundred. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 11, 2018