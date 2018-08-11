India Vs England: Twitterati hail Chris Woakes for his maiden Test century

Cricket

London, Aug 11: England all-rounder Chris Woakes made most of the opportunity in the comeback game as he slammed his Test career's maiden hundred on day three of the second Test match against India here on Saturday (August 11).

The cricketer, who was included in the side after Ben Stokes missed out, notched up his ton off 129 balls and entered the elite list of batsmen to have slammed a ton at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Woakes also stitched a mammoth 189-run stand with fellow teammate Jonny Bairstow for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the opposition with their calm and composed display of batting.

Woakes whose previous best score in the longest format of the game was 68 not just bettered it but eventually went on to convert into memorable innings to continue his love affair with the Home of Cricket, where he shined as a bowler on previous occasions.

There was a big smile on his face after the batsman reached his milestone and took his helmet off and rose the bat, and soaked in all the applause. Woakes came in to bat at no. seven and outscored India's first innings total of 107.

Woakes along with Bairstow (93) steered England through the troubled waters and put their team in commanding position in the game that only a session before looked in India's grip.

Thanks to a gritty batting from the duo that England lost just one wicket in the second session and added 141 runs, including the 99-run stand between the two.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 23:08 [IST]
