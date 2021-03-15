India vs England: Virat Kohli and band fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in 2nd T20I

The Virat Kohli-led side won the toss and elected to field first against Eoin Morgan and his band. The hosts, however, failed to maintain a healthy over-rate and were penalised.

ICC Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

With the five-match series locked at 1-1, the two teams will now face each other on Tuesday (March 16) at the same venue. Both the teams would be looking for a win and going 2-1 up.