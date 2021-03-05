India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli gets dismissed for duck for 12th occasion, claims unwanted record

The right-handed batsman from Delhi was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of India as he paid the price of attempting to cut the well-directed short-pitched bouncer from Ben Stokes. The India captain - who had faced just seven deliveries prior to his dismissal - nicked the ball and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes pouched the ball comfortably, ending his knock for a duck, the second of the series.

Earlier, Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Moeen Ali in the second Test and gave the hosts a massive jolt. Only once in his career, he has been dismissed twice for a duck in a series which was the forgettable tour of England in 2014.

With his dismissal against Stokes in the fourth Test, Kohli has been dismissed for the twelfth time in his Test career. It is second highest for an Indian batsman in the current squad after Ishant Sharma - who has been dismissed 32 times for nought in the red-ball format. Jasprit Bumrah has been dismissed without scoring on nine occasions.

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag (16) and Dilip Vengsarkar (15) are the only other top-order batsmen from India to have been dismissed for a duck more than Kohli. Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev was also dismissed without opening his account of 16 occasions in his Test career.

Other India batsmen to have been dismissed most times for a duck in Test cricket:

Zaheer Khan - 29

BS Chandrasekhar - 23

BS Bedi - 20

Harbhajan Singh - 19

Anil Kumble - 17

Virender Sehwag - 16

Kapil Dev - 16

EAS Prasanna - 15

Dilip Vengsarkar - 15.

Indian skipper's bat has also been silent of late as the explosive batsman from Delhi hasn't yet scored a century in 2021. Since that double hundred against Bangladesh in 2019, the right-handed batting maestro hasn't scored a single ton in international cricket.