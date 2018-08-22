India Vs England: Virat Kohli gets his named inscribed on the Trent Bridge Honours Board

The right-handed batsman reached his 23rd Test ton in the second innings after missing out in the first innings when he was dismissed for 97. Kohli has so far slammed two centuries in the five-match series and he's the leading run-getter in the series.

The Indian batting sensation has scored 200 runs in the first and the third Test match while the innings at Lord's was a rare blip from the 29-year-old top order batsman. He has so far scored 440 runs in three games so far.

Indian captains to win Man of the Match award in Tests outside Asia (excl. Zim):



Kapil Dev, Adelaide, 1984-85

Kapil Dev, Lord's 1986

Tendulkar, MCG, 1999-00

Ganguly, Brisbane, 2003-04

Dravid, Kingston, 2006

KOHLI, Nottingham, 2018

Kohli said, "Feels really good to be up on the honours board, especially when your effort is recognised in that way and the team has benefitted from it.

"Although these things don't really matter. It is just part of the tradition of the game. It is a nice touch for any player to recollect all the memories of what they have achieved in the different parts of the world," Kohli added.

"I'm really proud of that but more importantly as I said, it helped the team to a certain extent and I'm very happy about that," Kohli remarked.

On the fourth day of the third Test, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as he returned with figures of 5/85, helping India inch closer to a much-needed victory.

Talking his performance, Bumrah said, "You don't get anything easy. You have to work for it. We work hard. That hard work makes you successful on days like these. The hard work we do away from the camera is what bears results on days like these."

Meanwhile, Team India won the third Test match by 203 runs to display a turnaround effort in the Trent Bridge. It took Indian bowlers to finish off the match on the final day of the Test match. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed James Anderson to end England's innings for 317. Kohli was awarded the Man of the Match for his knocks of 97 and 103 in the match and once again proved why he's the best in the business.