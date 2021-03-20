India vs England: Virat Kohli's surprise announcement: Opening in IPL 2021, and continuing till T20 WC

Kohli, who opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma, made an unbeaten 80 that powered India to an imposing 224 for two. But he reserved a big surprise till the very end. We have not seen the last of Kohli the opener.

The Indian captain declared that he will open for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021, starting on April 9, and he might even open for the country till the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October. India will also play T20I series against New Zealand and South Africa at home prior the T20 World Cup.

"I am going to open in the IPL 2021 as well. I have batted in different positions in the past. But I feel we have a solid middle order now. I will definitely like to partner Rohit Sharma at the top as other guys feel a lot more confident when one of us is still in and is set. It augurs well for the team," Kohli told Star Sports after the match.

Kohli then detailed the chemistry he and Rohit shares. "Rohit and me were both positive in our intent today. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. It was classic Rohit Sharma today."

However, that is not the only reason why Kohli is contemplating to extend his role as opener, a solid middle-order too has prompted him to arrive at this decision.

"Despite Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer not getting a chance we made 224 and it is a testimony to our batting depth. Surya came in at three and took the game even further away. Hardik finished it. It is also because how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. Ishan Kishan too was brilliant," added Kohli.

Kohli said it was a complete game for India against England in the fifth T20I. "It was a complete game for us and totally outplayed the opposition. Bhuvneshwar coming back and bowling like that and we still have Bumrah to come back. We don't have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series. I am pleased with the confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia. With the ball his strength is his belief and he is giving us runs with the bat as well."