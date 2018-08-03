India Vs England: Cricketing fraternity doff their hats to King Kohli for his gritty century

Batting mostly with lower-order batsmen and tail-enders Kohli notched up his hundred to send a statement that he's not the Kohli of 2014 - who struggled and failed to counter the James Anderson's swing four years ago.

Day 2 Highlights

Virat Kohli delivered his first Test century in England at a crucial time for India on the second day of the first match at Edgbaston.

The India captain was the one visiting player who hit his stride on Thursday to drag India through. Kohli passed 100 after 172 balls with a boundary and he celebrated delightedly as opposite number Joe Root applauded.

Although Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were each in inspired form with the ball, Kohli held it together with the aid of a pair of Dawid Malan drops at slip that could and should have removed the touring skipper.

India were 221-9 as Kohli reached three figures, trailing England by 66 runs. The Indian skipper put up a superb fifty-plus stand with Umesh Yadav, the last man standing. Kohli was finally dismissed for 149 as India reached 274 runs as India trailed by mere 13 runs.

Kohli was dismissed under 150 after scoring a Test century for the first time since August 2015 - 12 hundreds ago. He also became the fourth Indian captain to slam a ton in England.

MAK Pataudi (148) in 1967, Mohd Azharuddin (179 & 121) in 1990 and Sourav Ganguly (128) in 2002 were the other Indian captains to complete a Test ton.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted on Twitter:

A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2018

One of his most important hundreds. An absolutely brilliant innings from @imVkohli . Has single handedly kept India in the game. What a player ! #ENDvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 2, 2018

Gooch at Headingley, 1st Test of five in 1991. 154* of 252. Next highest 27

Kohli at Edgbaston, 1st Test of five in 2018. Last out for 149 of 274. Next highest 26 #EngvInd — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) August 2, 2018

Bravo @imVkohli or an innings of great character, calibre and exotic strokeplay towards the end. India finish 13 runs behind, but England have come under pressure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 2, 2018

That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ..... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018

A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2018

Virat Kohli's knock today is something akin to Sunny Gavaskar's 101 at Old Trafford in June 1974. All about guts and grit against some hostile bowling in adverse conditions!#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 2, 2018

First Century. First of Many. Well played, Virat Kohli. Best batsman on the planet. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 2, 2018

Been a privilege to have seen this innings from Virat Kohli. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2018

Indian players to score atleast one century in each of the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries in Tests:



Sachin Tendulkar

Rahul Dravid

Mohammad Azharuddin

VIRAT KOHLI*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 2, 2018

Edgbaston stands up to applaud a fantastic knock from the #TeamIndia skipper.

Virat Kohli departs for 149 and India have been bowled out for 274.



England will walk out in the second innings with a mere 13 run lead. #CricketMeriJaan #ENGvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 2, 2018

Such is the ridiculous genius of Virat Kohli that I'm not even sure this is one of his top five centuries. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) August 2, 2018

Is Virat Kohli the best batsman in the world?



Yes 100%

No 0%



50,255,985 votes • Final results pic.twitter.com/KhWNh1qU4f — bet365 (@bet365) August 2, 2018

India’s future is safe. Virat Kohli is already in the 22nd century. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 2, 2018

An unbelievable hundred from Virat Kohli. India's captain leading from the front, and you can tell just what it means from the celebration. What. A. Knock.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fNOLVAUzNB — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2018

A brilliant hundred from Kohli. Scored more in this first innings than he did in 10 innings in 2014. Added 99 so far with Shami, Ishant and Yadav , who have scored 8 between them. #ENGIND pic.twitter.com/POeNkl9Oip — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2018

Virat Kohli is a great batsman and

true leader. Single handedly he took India near England's score. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 2, 2018

You cannot drop Virat Kohli unless you have an Amir in the team. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 2, 2018