Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs England: Cricketing fraternity doff their hats to King Kohli for his gritty century

Posted By:
India Vs England: Cricketing fraternity doff their hats to Virat Kohli as he slams 22nd Test ton

Birmingham, Aug 2: Starting another calendar year on a superb note, India captain Virat Kohli slammed his 22nd Test ton and first on English soil on the second day of the first Test against England here on Thursday (Aug 2).

Batting mostly with lower-order batsmen and tail-enders Kohli notched up his hundred to send a statement that he's not the Kohli of 2014 - who struggled and failed to counter the James Anderson's swing four years ago.

Day 2 Highlights

Virat Kohli delivered his first Test century in England at a crucial time for India on the second day of the first match at Edgbaston.

The India captain was the one visiting player who hit his stride on Thursday to drag India through. Kohli passed 100 after 172 balls with a boundary and he celebrated delightedly as opposite number Joe Root applauded.

Although Sam Curran and Ben Stokes were each in inspired form with the ball, Kohli held it together with the aid of a pair of Dawid Malan drops at slip that could and should have removed the touring skipper.

India were 221-9 as Kohli reached three figures, trailing England by 66 runs. The Indian skipper put up a superb fifty-plus stand with Umesh Yadav, the last man standing. Kohli was finally dismissed for 149 as India reached 274 runs as India trailed by mere 13 runs.

Kohli was dismissed under 150 after scoring a Test century for the first time since August 2015 - 12 hundreds ago. He also became the fourth Indian captain to slam a ton in England.

MAK Pataudi (148) in 1967, Mohd Azharuddin (179 & 121) in 1990 and Sourav Ganguly (128) in 2002 were the other Indian captains to complete a Test ton.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted on Twitter:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 0:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue