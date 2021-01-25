India vs England: Visitors will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

'The Telegraph' reported that the England squad will fly to Chennai on Wednesday (January 27) for the first two Tests of the four-match series and will undergo a strict quarantine upon arrival.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday (January 24) night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.

All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over six days.

India vs England: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer return as England announce 16-strong squad for first two Tests

England players were allowed to train in Sri Lanka 48 hours after their arrival with only Moeen Ali returning a positive test on arrival.

It will be the first international series to be held in India amid the pandemic.

A smooth conduct of the series is important for the BCCI, which is aiming to have the IPL also at home after staging the 2020 edition in the UAE.

England spinners need to be patient, Leach's accuracy key to success in India: Swann

The last two Tests will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24.

The series, to be played in a bio-bubble, is also crucial in the context of the World Test Championship.

India are on top of the points table after their memorable series win in Australia.