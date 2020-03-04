India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Tips

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has performed exceedingly well in the tournament, especially in their bowling department, but their batting remains a concern.

Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet have been the fulcrum of India's batting line-up but both these players have disappointed.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semifinal Line-up, Where to Watch, Timings: India face England; SA take on Australia

Mandhana, who has played three league games out of four, failed to convert her good starts but Kaur has been ineffective with the bat.

The Women In Blue are coming undefeated from the league stage but they will be up against a side which has always got the better of them in this format.

Overall, India have faced England on 19 occasions in the T20Is but came out victorious in four games and lost 15. In the World Cups India's record has been worse.

England, the winners of the inaugural T20 WC in 2009, have defeated India on all five occasions in the T20 WC. In the previous edition of T20 WC in the West Indies, the Heather Knight-led side hammered the Indians by 8 wickets in the semi-finals and they would be eager to repeat the same result this time around.

The English side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of South Africa in their opening game but came back strongly to register comprehensive wins in their remaining league games and qualify into the semis.

Their captain Knight is leading them from the front and getting good support from the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, and Natalie Sciver in the batting department. While the pace bowling department is being brilliantly handled by seasoned campaigner Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt. Spinners Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn are also going to pose a threat to the Indians with their leg-spin.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for India Women vs England Women game:

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers.

Captain and Vice-Captain:

Captain - Heather Knight

Vice-Captain - Shafali Verma

Dream11 Playing XI:

Batters: Heather Knight, Shafali Verma, Anya Shrubsole, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver

Wicket-keeper: Taniya Bhatia

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.