India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah to become leading T20I wicket-taker for India

Buttler departed for 29 and became Chahal's 60th victim in the shortest format in international cricket and helped him leapfrog Bumrah. Before the start of this match, Chahal was at level with Bumrah with 59 wickets each in the shortest format of the game. Chahal now has 60 wickets from 46 T20Is.

Bumrah is not playing the ongoing series as he's set to get married in a few days time and this gives an opportunity to Chahal to extend the lead.

1

49842

However, Chahal didn't have a memorable outing in the match as he ended up conceding 44 runs from his quota of 4 overs and leaked at 11 runs per over. Earlier in the day, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in the opening T20I and elected to field. England won the match by 8 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a paltry target of 125, the tourists cruised home in 15.3 over and lost just two wickets in the process.

India vs England, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s freak reverse sweep off Jofra Archer

The English bowlers gave early blows to the Indians in the power-play and kept bowling with discipline and restricted the hosts to a paltry 124/7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer slammed his third T20I fifty and scored 67 in innings but he didn't get any support at the other end.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: India cricketer getting married to Sanjana Ganesan on THIS date in Goa?

In a surprise move, India skipper Virat Kohli announced that limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be resting in the first two matches of the five-match T20I series, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.

Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan opened alongside KL Rahul but the move didn't pay-off as the hosts lost three wickets in the power-play.