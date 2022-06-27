India vs Ireland 2nd T20I, Stats & Records Preview: Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Ruturaj eye milestones

India had beaten Ireland in the rain-marred first T20I by 6 wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Can India win the series under Hardik Pandya. If some of the Indian stars, who are also eyeing some personal milestones, fire then India certainly emerge the winner.

Here’s the stats preview and details of approaching milestones in the second India vs Ireland T20I.

1. India vs Ireland Approaching milestones 1 India skipper Hardik Pandya is 6 fours away from completing 250 fours in the T20s. 2 Hardik Pandya needs 5 more fours to complete 50 fours mark in T20Is. 3 India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has never a hit a 4 or 6 in the 65 T20Is he played, a total 13 innings he batted for a highest of 16. Can he break the duck? 4 Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 1 more four to complete 250 fours in T20s. 5 Ishan Kishan requires 3 more fours to complete 350 fours mark in the T20s. 6 India batter Rahul Tripathi needs 2 more fours to complete 250 fours in the T20s. 7 India batter Rahul Tripathi requires 3 more sixes to complete 100 sixes in T20s. 8 India All-rounder Axar Patel needs 50 more runs to complete 2000 runs in T20s. 9 India batter Dinesh Karthik needs 4 more runs to reach 500 runs in the T20Is. 2. Squads India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young. 3. India vs Ireland head to head India and Ireland have played each other 4 times and the former have an all-win 4-0 record — thrice in bilateral series and once in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. 4 India vs Ireland Previous match results Match 1: Ireland: 112/8 (Andrew White 29, Zaheer Khan 4/19, Pragyan Ojha 2/18) lost to India: 113/2 (Rohit Sharma 52 n.o.; Gautam Gambhir 37) by 8 wickets at Nottingham. Match 2: India: 208/5 (Rohit Sharma 97, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Peter Chase 4/35) beat Ireland: 132/9 (James Shannon 60; Kuldeep Yadav 4/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/38) by 76 runs at Malahide. Match 3: India: 213/4 (KL Rahul 70, Suresh Raina 69, Hardik Pandya 32; Kevin O’Brien 3/40) beat Ireland: 70 all out (Yuzvendra Chahal 3/21, Kuldeep Yadav, 3/16, Umesh Yadav 2/19) by 143 runs at Malahide. Match 4: Ireland: 108 for 4 (Harry Tector 64, Lorcan Tucker 18; Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 1/16, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/11) lost to India: 111 for 6 in 9.2 overs (Deepak Hooda 47, Ishan Kishan 26, Hardik Pandya 24; Craig Young 2 for 18) by 6 wickets at Malahide.