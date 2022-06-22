India vs Leicestershire Warm Up Match 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Time, Squads, Players List

First overseas assignment for Rohit

Under the leadership of their newly appointed captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team will be aiming to get accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Before returning from England due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, Team India led the five-match series 2-1. This is the first overseas tour of Rohit as India captain and the Mumbaikar would be looking to start on a positive note.

Against Leicestershire, the skipper - who will also be performing the opening duties - will be looking to find his groove along with other key batters like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, and Rishabh Pant. In the bowling department, head coach Rahul Dravid will be hoping that the big names like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna.

Rahul missing, focus on Pant

In the absence of KL Rahul - who is missing the tour due to a groin injury, the visitors will go with the opening pair of Rohit and Gill. The duo will be aiming to get acclimatised with the conditions nicely as Team India eyes crucial World Test Championship points.

Team India has two wicketkeepers in the squad in Rishabh Pant and KS Bharat and Pant will be the cynosure of all eyes as he has emerged as a potential match-winner for the side in the recent times in the red-ball format.

Details of the practice game

Here are all the details of the warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Date: June 23-26

Where to watch in India: The match will be live-streamed on the Leicestershire County Cricket Club's official YouTube channel. Click on this link

Timings: The match will begin at 3 PM (IST)

Squads

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

Leicestershire haven't announced the squad yet.