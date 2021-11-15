India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Head to Head Info

India will be led by new T20I captain Rohit Sharma and will be coached by new head coach Rahul Dravid, both the changes have come to effect post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Rohit has taken over from Virat Kohli and Dravid from Ravi Shastri, whose four-year tenure ended with the T20 World Cup.

This will also be a chance for India to come up with a strong effort after they failed to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they crashed out of the Super 12 stage after defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will be without frontline stars like Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Kohli will return for the second Test but both Bumrah and Shami will be rested for the entire series.

But a few young stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad who had a wonderful run in the IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings and Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders will get an audition in the T20I series.

Similarly, veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too will return to the side after failing to make a cut for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His absence from the World Cup squad had raised a lot of eyebrows, and the selectors opted to pick young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar but he played just one match apart from the two warm-up against Australia and England ahead of the mega event.

Chahal will get a chance to prove a point or two.

Here's an essential guide to the match like date, time venue, head to head records and Playing 11s.

1. Match date The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (November 17). 2. Live Telecast & Live Streaming The first T20I will be played at Jaipur and the live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks. While the Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 3. Match time The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST. 4. India vs NZ: Head to Head to record in T20Is It is a close affair between India and New Zealand in the T20Is. Since 2007, they have played 17 times against each other with both the teams winning 8 matches apiece. One match ended in no-result. 5. Probable Playing 11 India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj. New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.