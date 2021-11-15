India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Head to Head Info

1. Match date
The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (November 17).
2. Live Telecast & Live Streaming
The first T20I will be played at Jaipur and the live telecast will be on Star Sports Networks. While the Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
3. Match time
The first T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST.
4. India vs NZ: Head to Head to record in T20Is
It is a close affair between India and New Zealand in the T20Is. Since 2007, they have played 17 times against each other with both the teams winning 8 matches apiece. One match ended in no-result.
5. Probable Playing 11
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.