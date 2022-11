India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, India will begin the tour Down Under with a three T20I series. Indians will then be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against the BlackCaps as regular skipper Rohit Sharma took a break.

The first T20I between the two teams will begin at Sky Stadium at 12 noon on Thursday (November 17). Here's the Dream11, possible playing 11, fantasy tips, and match prediction.

Squads New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. India: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. Probable XIs India XI: Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik. New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne. Dream11 Teams Team 1: Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill Bowlers: Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh All Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya Captain: Hardik Pandya Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner Team 2: Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Ishan Kishan Bowlers: Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Umran Malik All rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham Captain: Suryakumar Yadav Vice-Captain: Ish Sodhi