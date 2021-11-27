Cricket
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha sits out on Day 3 with stiff neck; Bharat comes in as 'keeper

By
Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha

Kanpur, November 27: India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday (November 27).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat is doing the wicketkeeping duties.

"Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI tweeted.

New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as the Kiwis dominated Day 2 here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday (November 26).

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand scored 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) unbeaten at the crease. The duo got off to a cautious start on Saturday (November 27) before R Ashwin broke the stand with the wicket of Young, caught behind by Bharat. The opening stand was worth a whopping 151 and gave the Kiwis a good foothold in the match.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:42 [IST]
