India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: As it happened: Kiwis win by 22 runs to bag series

Auckland, February 8: New Zealand beat India by 22 runs and wrested the ODI series 2-0 with a match to go here on Saturday (February 8).

India will be eager to level the series with a win in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday (February 8) and extend the series to the third match. India had lost the first ODI at Hamilton despite posting a massive 347.

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were India's main contributors and India will be looking at them to fire another round. Similarly, New Zealand will be eyeing a series win at tbe earliest opportunity and enter the following Test series with a lot of confidence.

Auto Refresh Feeds Jimmy Neesham gets Jadeja and NZ win the ODI series 2-0 with a 22-run win over India at Auckland. Chahal is run out for 10. 23 runs from 12 balls with a wicket in hand. Jadeja gets 50 and Chahal eases burden on him with a 4 off Jamieson. Jamieson cleans us Saini as he went for a big heave right after hitting him for a six. Big over for India -- 13 runs by Saini and Jadeja with three fours 50 runs completed between Jadeja and Saini for the 8th wicket. Can Jadeja pull a rabbit? Jadeja and Saini try to make a fight out of a tight chase. NZ continue to chip away as Grandhomme ousts Shardul Thakur. 157/7. It is all coming to a close for India Right after reaching his 50, Shreyas Iyer gave space for himself to carve Bennett over cover but edged to Latham behind the wicket. Half way mark India are 108/5. Southee finishes his quota of 10 overs. 2/41. Kedar Jadhav is the latest man to get out, this time to Tim Southee KL Rahul chops one to the stumps off Colin de Grandhomme. Out for 4 and India are 71/4 -- Southee goes through the gate to castle Kohli for 15. 50 for India in the 9th over. And Kohli celebrates it with a pulled 4 off Jamieson. Shyreas Iyer joins Kohli. Jamieson bowled Prithvi Shaw through the gate for 24 off 19 balls. Virat Kohli comes out Hamish Bennett found outside edge of Mayank Agarwal's bat and Taylor at first slip did the rest. 21/1 India begin their chase as Prithvi Shaw extracts 12 runs off the first over bowled by Hamish Bennett. Taylor and Jamieson had a good alliance for the 9th wicket and took NZ to 273/8. Handy total. 50 partnership between Taylor and Jamieson off 38 balls for the 9th wicket. Some respectability to NZ total. Some fireworks by Taylor and Jamieson but a tad too late it seems. Ross Taylor made fifty, followed after that hundred at Hamilton. Chahal gets Tim Southee as NZ slid further losing their 8th wicket. Kiwis had lost 6 wickets for 45 runs. 7th Wickets: Chapman spoons one back to Chahal. 187/7. This is quick unravelling. Another one bites dust -- Colin de Grandhomme. 5 and NZ are 185/6 Another run out. India are quite fine this morning on the field. Jimmy Neesham is run out after a direct hit by Jadeja. 175/5 Jadeja traps Tom Latham leg before for 7 and NZ are 171/4. India are clawing back here Skipper Tom Latham comes out Guptill and Taylor wanted a quick run but the former could not reach the crease before throw. Out for 79. 157/3. Thakur gets Blundell for 22, miscued to Saini at mid-on. NZ are 142/2. Taylor is new man. Kiwis are progressing quite impressively here at a run rate of 5.3 close to half-way mark. If they sustain this, then they can go big in the backend. 50 for Guptill, 36th in ODI cricket, same as Kane Williamson Chahal traps Henry Nicholls in front of the wicket. He went for DRS but it remains umpire's call and the call is out. 93/1 50 up for NZ in the 10th over. Building up momentum quite steadily here Bumrah's four overs have costed him 29 runs. A touch uncharacteristic. 4,4,0 and 6 Martin Guptill has taken some toll on Bumrah here The Kiwis openers are taking a good measure of Indian bowling, pitch but not while sacrificing the scoring chances. Shardul Thakur opens the proceedings for India and for NZ Guptill and Nicholls are opening. Debut for Kyle Jameson Kyle Jamieson is all set to make his international debut today!



He becomes 197th cricketer to represent @BLACKCAPS in ODIs 👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/nMNrGI0WJE — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020 New Zealand (XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett India (XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. Toss: India won and they are bowling first. Two changes for them as Saini comes in for Shami and Chahal in the place of Kuldeep. Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. Toss is a few minutes away.