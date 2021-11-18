India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11 info

1. Match date
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday (November 19).
2. Match time
The match is scheduled for a 7 PM IST Start
3. Live telecast and Streaming info
The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
4. Possible Playing 11
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.