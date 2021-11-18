Cricket
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11 info

By
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20!: TV Info
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20!: TV Info

Ranchi, November 18: India will be eager to seal the T20I series against New Zealand on Friday (November 19) when they collide with each other here at the JSCA International Stadium.

Rohit Sharma-led India had scored a nervy last-over, five-wicket win in the first match at Jaipur. They would like to register a victory in a more authoritative way in Ranchi and get that unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The most heartening for India will be the effort of R Ashwin as the veteran off-spinner grabbed two wickets at a time when the Kiwis are appeared to set for a bigger total.

Ashwin’s wickets of Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips arrested the progress of New Zealand and restricted them for a under-170 total.

The batting effort of Suryakumar Yadav too will be pleasing for head coach Rahul Dravid and his associates in the backroom.

The Mumbai batsman made a rollicking fifty to anchor India’s chase that began in good fashion with Rohit motoring his way in the Power Play segment.

However, SKY lost his wicket in the closing stages of the match, creating an artificial excitement and the management would like to see him staying in the middle and finishing his job.

So, here is some basic info you need for this match like playing 11, telecast details etc.

1. Match date

1. Match date

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday (November 19).

2. Match time

2. Match time

The match is scheduled for a 7 PM IST Start

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

4. Possible Playing 11

4. Possible Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
