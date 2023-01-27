India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

Lucknow Ekana Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast
Seating Capacity: 50,000
Ends: South End and North End.
Number of international matches hosted: 1 Test, 4 ODIs and 5 T20Is
BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report
BRSABV Ekana Stadium has both black soil and red soil pitches. Plus, all the T20I matches played so far at the venue have seen the team batting first win the game, indicating the wickets slow down as the match progresses, but it's the quicker bowlers that have got the majority of the wickets. However, going by history, the captain winning the toss will not hesitate to bat first.
Lucknow Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Sunday (January 29) indicates a very cool evening with max temperature of 15o C and a minimum of 14o C during the playing hours. There is rain forecast for Monday (January 30), but fortunately on the matchday and in the lead up to the match there is no threat of a shower.
BRSABV Ekana Stadium T20I Stats and Record
Matches: 5
India Played: 2
India Won: 2
Visiting Team Won: 0
Neutral Team Played: 3
Neutral Team Won: Afghanistan - 3
Matches Won Batting 1st: 5
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 0
Highest Team Total: 199/2 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2022
Lowest Team Total: 106/8 by West Indies vs Afghanistan in 2019
Average 1st Innings Score: 172
Average 2nd Innings Score: 126
Highest Successful Chase: Not Applicable
Lowest Total Defended: 147/7 by Afghanistan vs West Indies in 2019
Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 111 not out vs West Indies in 2018
Best Bowling Innings: Karim Janat (Afghanistan) - 5 for 11 vs West Indies in 2019
Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (India) - 155 runs in 2 innings
Most Wickets: Kesrick Williams (West Indies) - 8 wickets in 3 matches
Total Sixes: 46
Total Fours: 112
Most Sixes: Rohit Sharma (India) - 8 sixes
Most Fours: Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan (India) - 10 fours
India vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head
Matches: 25
India Won: 12
New Zealand Won: 10
Tied: 1
No Result: 2
India Won Batting First: 7
New Zealand Won Batting First: 7
India Won Batting Second: 5
New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3
India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches - 10, Won - 5, Lost - 4, No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 12, Won - 7, Lost - 4, No Result - 1
India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2
India T20I Record at Ekana: Matches - 2, Won - 2, Lost - 0
Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019
Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019
Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016
Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37
Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 23 wickets in 18 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Sunday, January 29
Match Start Time: 7 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)