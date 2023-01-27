India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

Hardik Pandya-led India suffered a 21-run defeat to Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the three-match series opener at the JCSA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

After Devon Conway (52 off 35 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (59 not out off 30 balls) powered the visitors to a challenging total of 176/6 in 20 overs, Santner (2 for 11 in 4 overs) led from the front to restrict the hosts to 150/8.

Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 34 balls) and Washington Sundar (50 off 28 balls) were the top-scorers for India, but their knocks could not see the side home as Black Caps spinners - Santner, Michael Bracewell (2 for 31) and Ish Sodhi (1 for 30) stifled the scoring right from the start.

Earlier, Kiwis got off to fast start thanks to 23-ball 35 from opener Finn Allen. For India, Sundar (2 for 22 in 4 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (1 for 20 in 4 overs) were the stand-out bowlers, while Arshdeep Singh conceded 27 runs in the final over to end with figures of 1 for 51.

Men in Blue started the year with a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month. Now, the hosts will look to get this series back on track when the action shifts to Lucknow, where the Black Caps will look to seal the series.

The two sides will clash at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium Stadium for the first time, but the hosts are unbeaten in two at the venue, beating West Indies in 2018 and Sri Lanka last year.

Here is a look at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Lucknow Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I:

Lucknow Ekana Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast Seating Capacity: 50,000 Ends: South End and North End. Number of international matches hosted: 1 Test, 4 ODIs and 5 T20Is BRSABV Ekana Stadium Pitch Report BRSABV Ekana Stadium has both black soil and red soil pitches. Plus, all the T20I matches played so far at the venue have seen the team batting first win the game, indicating the wickets slow down as the match progresses, but it's the quicker bowlers that have got the majority of the wickets. However, going by history, the captain winning the toss will not hesitate to bat first. Lucknow Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Sunday (January 29) indicates a very cool evening with max temperature of 15o C and a minimum of 14o C during the playing hours. There is rain forecast for Monday (January 30), but fortunately on the matchday and in the lead up to the match there is no threat of a shower. BRSABV Ekana Stadium T20I Stats and Record Matches: 5 India Played: 2 India Won: 2 Visiting Team Won: 0 Neutral Team Played: 3 Neutral Team Won: Afghanistan - 3 Matches Won Batting 1st: 5 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 0 Highest Team Total: 199/2 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2022 Lowest Team Total: 106/8 by West Indies vs Afghanistan in 2019 Average 1st Innings Score: 172 Average 2nd Innings Score: 126 Highest Successful Chase: Not Applicable Lowest Total Defended: 147/7 by Afghanistan vs West Indies in 2019 Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 111 not out vs West Indies in 2018 Best Bowling Innings: Karim Janat (Afghanistan) - 5 for 11 vs West Indies in 2019 Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (India) - 155 runs in 2 innings Most Wickets: Kesrick Williams (West Indies) - 8 wickets in 3 matches Total Sixes: 46 Total Fours: 112 Most Sixes: Rohit Sharma (India) - 8 sixes Most Fours: Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan (India) - 10 fours India vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head Matches: 25 India Won: 12 New Zealand Won: 10 Tied: 1 No Result: 2 India Won Batting First: 7 New Zealand Won Batting First: 7 India Won Batting Second: 5 New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3 India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches - 10, Won - 5, Lost - 4, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 12, Won - 7, Lost - 4, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2 India T20I Record at Ekana: Matches - 2, Won - 2, Lost - 0 Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019 Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019 Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016 Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37 Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32 Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 23 wickets in 18 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11 India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Sunday, January 29 Match Start Time: 7 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)