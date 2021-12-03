India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Session 2 Report: Mayank keeps India afloat after Ajaz blows

The hosts scored 111/3 against New Zealand at tea on day one of the 2nd Test match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (December 3).

Virat Kohli opted to bat first after the delayed start due to the wet outfield.

The openers justified the captain's decision. Shubman Gill continued with his decent run of form with the bat scoring 44 off 71 balls and Mayank Agarwal also got his form back scoring an unbeaten 52 after failing to deliver in both the innings at Kanpur.

Kiwi pacers went wicketless in their opening spells. Experienced Tim Southee bowled a tight line conceding only 9 runs in 6 overs with 2 maiden overs to their name.

Kyle Jamieson got a bit of a stick as he conceded 24 runs in his 5 overs.

Both the pacers were taken off the attack and spinners Ajaz Patel and William Somerville were introduced. But even they failed to break India's opening partnership.

Shubman was the more aggressive of the two openers latching on to the opportunity coming his way while Mayank Agarwal kept one end tight and went on to make an unbeaten half-century.

The deadlock was finally broken as left-arm slow bowler Ajaz Patel dismissed Shubman Gill, who was caught in the slips by Ross Taylor.

Gill once again failed to capitalize after getting a good start. Cheteshwar Pujara's lean patch continued as the Saurashtra player struggled with the bat falling victim to Patel who cleaned him up for a 5-ball duck.

Making a comeback after missing the first Test in Kanpur Virat Kohli too fell to Ajaz Patel without troubling the scorers.

But the joint decision of third umpire and the on-field umpire to give him leg before has sparked off a huge controversy especially since the slow motion cameras could not get any definite frame of ball eluding the bat, and many believe the benefit of doubt should have gone to the batsman.