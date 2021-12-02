India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather, Test Records & Stats, Prediction

1. Mumbai Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium generally have something for batsmen initially and spinners often dominate the proceedings as the match goes on. But this time Mumbai is experiencing quite a bit of rains, and that might have a say in the pitch conditions. The 22-yard strip might not get that dry patch courtesy the rain and the pacers too might get some purchase from the square.

2. Mumbai weather report

It is going to be a rainy Thursday in Mumbai that might affect the match on Friday in the form of residue rains or wet outfield. Weathermen have told us about a hazy Friday too, so the lack of sunshine might come in the way of drying the ground for the match. In all, we might just see minimum action on Day 1 of the Test. The subsequent days are predicted to be better with less rain and improved sunshine and we might get to see more cricket. The last day of the Test (Tuesday next) is predicted to see full sun shine and hopefully we will have a full Test match. The temperature will hover between 25 and 30 degrees mark on these days.

3. Wankhede Test records

India have played 25 Tests at Wankhede Stadium and won 11 of them. They have lost 7 matches and drew 7 at this venue. India have played New Zealand twice at this venue. In the first Test held at 1976, India beat emerged a 162-run winner, while 12 years later the Black Caps turned the table and scored a 136-run win.

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has a fine record at this venue taking 30 wickets from four matches. Virat Kohli has made 433 runs at an average of 72.16 and Cheteshwar Pujara has registered 301 runs at an average of 75.25 here. It will be comforting factor for the Indians.

4. Match prediction

Despite their inability to close out the match at Kanpur, India will start favourites here as their spinners are poised to get more purchase at Wankhede. However, writing off this doughty Kiwis bench will be naive too.