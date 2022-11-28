India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Christchurch Hagley Oval Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Hagley Oval ODI results

India have never played an ODI match at this venue. New Zealand have played 11 matches and won 10 of them, while losing another.

2. Hagley Oval ODI Records

Highest total: 341/9 by Scotland

Lowest Total: 117 all out, Sri Lanka.

Most runs: Martin Guptill: 421

Highest score: Callum McLeod: 175

Most 6s: Martin Guptill: 19

Most 100s: Tom Latham: 2

Highest partnership: M Ali / I Bell: 172

Most wickets: Trent Boult: 18

Best bowling: Trent Boult: 7/34

3. Hagley Oval Info

Established: 1851

Capacity: 18000

Hagley Oval Boundary length: 65x70M

Hagley Oval average ODI score: 247

4. Hagley Oval Pitch report

The Hagley Oval pitch often assists the batters in white ball formats. The outfield here too is very good giving full value to the shots of batters. The pitch here often stays true and that also helps a pacers a bit especially in the early stages where they can find some bounce and movement.

5. Christchurch weather

The highest point of temperature on November 30 is pegged at 18 degrees. The whole of this India’s tour to New Zealand has been under the mercy of weather and Wednesday (November 30) is too no different. There is an hour of rain is predicted on the match day with the intensity reaching on 0.9 MM. There is 7 per cent chances of thunderstorms and 92 per cent cloud cover on Wednesday. But we can hope for a good amount of match and a result unlike what had happened in Napier a couple of days ago.