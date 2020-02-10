India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, when and where to watch

1. Team News - India

India might usher in a few changes since they do not have anything to lose in the series now. The team thinktank might give a chance to couple of players from among Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube and also give reset to some of the frontline players ahead of the impending Test series. Virat Kohli, though he skipped the dead T20I, might play on the morrow and if so will be eager to get that 44th ODI hundred. His last 100 was against West Indies at Port of Spain in August 2019 and since then 8 matches have gone without a Kohli hundred. But he has made four fifties in those matches. He would like to convert that start here into something more substantial.

2. Team News - New Zealand

New Zealand have another reason to rejoice as skipper Kane Williamson has been declared fit for this match after missing the action since the third T20I with a shoulder injury that he suffered while fielding. They have also added veteran spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to the line-up, giving themselves more bowling options going into the match - an indication of the home side's purposefulness to sweep the series.

3. Dream11

Openers: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls

Middle-order: Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper).

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.

4. TV timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7.30 AM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match on MyKhel Live Update.