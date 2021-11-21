India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Toss Updates: Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat; KL, Ashwin rested

11 arrested near Eden Gardens ahead India-New Zealand match

On Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in final match of the T20I series.

With the series decided, India rung in two changes with opener KL Rahul and R Ashwin rested and Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal coming in. Meanwhile for the Kiwis, there was just one change with Lock Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee.

India, who had a dismal T20 World Cup won two of the three-match T20I series, under new captain Rohit Sharma and new head coach Rahul Dravid. New Zealand on the other hand came into the series after losing the World Cup final to Australia.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs:

India Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Captain’s Speak:

Rohit Sharma: Pitch looks sticky, want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit, against challenging conditions and see how we fare. I want to see our new bowlers come up with tactics, planning with a score to defend. Couple of changes. KL, Ashwin rested and Ishan, Chahal come in. Want to give Ishan the role he’s suited for where we can get the best out of him.

Mitchell Santner: Wanted to bowl anyway. We’ve seen it get dewy, but whatever we do, we should do it well. We've been close, we've lost a couple of phases, last game we lost it through the middle after a great start. We're not far away from a complete performance.