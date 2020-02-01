Cricket
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, where to watch, TV timing

By
Mount Maunganui, February 1: India will be eager to sweep the T20I series against New Zealand 5-0 and write another first in their cricketing history, in fact a first in the history of T20 cricket. Till this date, no team has won a bilateral T20I series in a 5-0 margin and India are aiming to be the one, as hinted by skipper Virat Kohli and later by Manish Pandey.

MyKhel offers preview, Dream11 and TV timing of the fifth and final T20I on Sunday (February 2) at the Bay Oval.

1. Team News - India

As mentioned earlier, India will be aiming for a 5-0 margin and they had proved in the fourth match that their players from the bench too can be as effective as the frontliners. With top guns failing to fire or rested, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur handheld India to victory and their willingness to go the distance through Super Over evidenced their steel-heartedness too. India might just bring in one or two first-choice players for this game like either Rohit Sharma or Mohammed Shami to fortify the line-up.

2. Team News - New Zealand

The series scoreline should have been 2-2 considering their efforts for a larger part of the regular time in the 3rd and 4th T20Is. But they faltered in the crucial moments of the matches like the final over and Super Over to give away the match to India. It is no longer about personnel for this New Zealand side but it is more about correct decision making, focus and right mindset at crucial junctures of the match if they want to pull off a consolation win against India.

3. Dream 11

Openers: KL Rahul (wicketkeer), Colin Munro

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Tim Seifert, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini

4. TV Info

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from12.30 PM IST on Sunday and Live Streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.

Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
