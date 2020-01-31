Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Black Caps in Super Over suffer mental disintegration, claim Twitterati as NZ lose Wellington T20I

By
Wellington, Jan 31: Team India played second Super Over in gap of two days and came out victorious on both the occasions as they won the fourth Twenty20 International in Wellington on Friday (January 31).

Having set a target of 166 for New Zealand to win, India seamer Shardul Thakur came back strongly in the final over to defend six runs and took the game in the Super Over.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: As it happened: Super India lord over Kiwis

Jasprit Bumrah this time had a brilliant outing with the ball and ensured New Zealand score just 13/1 in the Super Over, setting India a target of 14 runs to win. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played their roles to perfection as the tourists' secured a win on the fifth delivery of the match.

Tim Seifert (57) and Colin Munro (64) hit brilliant half-centuries for the Black Caps while chasing but both the players were dismissed run out which changed the fate of the game for New Zealand.

The match in Wellington was their seventh in eight Super Over finishes and in most of those defeats, they had only themselves to blame.

New Zealand have lost six Super Over T20I matches out of seven while the sole defeat in ODIs came in the 2019 World Cup final against hosts England when they did not deserve to lose but were denied a maiden crown by a boundary count rule.

While the cricketing fraternity empathised with New Zealand following a heart-breaking result in the World Cup final, the last two T20Is against India have exposed their mental fragility in high-pressure situations.

On Wednesday, the Black Caps needed only two runs off four balls for a win with six wickets in hand during the regulation time. On Friday, they committed suicide after needing 11 runs off 12 balls with seven wickets to spare.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to BlackCaps' defeat:

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 18:46 [IST]
