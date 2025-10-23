Stamp Opens Up About Recovery From Serious Knee Injury Ahead Of Comeback Fight At ONE 173

Cricket India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 13:34 [IST]

India faces a crucial clash against New Zealand on Thursday, October 23, at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with both teams fighting for a place in the semifinals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

India's campaign, which began with dominant form, is now under pressure after three successive losses from winning positions and just four points from five games, exposing tactical vulnerabilities. A victory against New Zealand is vital not only to keep semifinal hopes alive but also to shift the narrative from reactive tactics toward a team peaking at the right time.

New Zealand, equally desperate, have been hit by rain washing out two matches that could have brought valuable points. Their recent arrival in Navi Mumbai has allowed extended net sessions to sharpen form after a frustrating Colombo rainout. Under the leadership of Sophie Devine, New Zealand is aware of the uphill task ahead against a packed home crowd and strong opposition but remains focused on a unified batting and bowling performance.

The DY Patil Stadium pitch is expected to favour the batters, offering a high-scoring contest if the weather permits. However, intermittent evening showers forecasted could influence the match dynamics, making it crucial for both teams to adapt quickly. Historically, New Zealand holds an overall edge in this rivalry with 34 wins from 57 matches and a strong World Cup record against India.

India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming and Telecast Info

The IND-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup 2025 match will telecast on the Star Sports network from 3 pm IST on Thursday (October 23). The match can also be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.