India vs New Zealand ODI series: Report Card: Kohli, Bumrah falter, Rahul, Shreyas, Chahal shine

1. KL Rahul - 9/10

Rahul made a hundred and looked comfortable in the series batting in the middle-order in the shape of wicketkeeper batsman. He made 204 runs in the series at 102.

2. Prithvi Shaw - 4/10

Shaw made a 40 in the third ODI but on every occasion, the young opener failed to kick on after getting a start. Hopefully, Shaw has learned a lesion from it. He made 84 runs from three matches at 28.

3. Virat Kohli - 4/10

Apart from a 50 in the first ODI, Kohli looked edgy and failed to dictate the opponents as he usually does. He made just 75 runs at 25.

4. Shreyas Iyer - 8/10

Shreyas was India's top run-getter in the series with 217 runs at 72.33. But in the second ODI he threw his wicket away showing haste and if he can curb that streak of impatience, the Mumbaikar could well be a long term No 4.

5. Mayank Agarwal - 2/10

Mayank got selected to the ODI series because of his imperious Test form but he failed to replicate it here. The Karnataka opener made 36 runs from 3 matches at 12.

6. Manish Pandey - 4/10

Pandey played in only one match and made 42 and helped KL Rahul to raise a big stand. But he could have kicked on.

7. Kedar Jadhav - 3/10

He made 35 runs from two matches at 35 but never inspired confidence with the bat and the captain did not utilise his off-spin too.

8. Ravindra Jadeja - 6/10

Jadeja made 63 runs from three matches at 63 with a fifty and had an excellent game in the second ODI. It showed how valuable is to this Indian set up.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8/10

Chahal took 6 wickets from 2 matches at a terrific economy of 5.25 but he lacked support from other end. But otherwise it was a fine effort on pitches that did not suit his type of bowling.

Shardul Thakur - 5/10

Pacer Thakur took 4 wickets from three matches but his economy hovered over 8. He was India's most successful pace bowler.

11. Jasprit Bumrah - 3/10

In a first, Bumrah went wicketless in an entire series. He was economical at 5.56 but lacked his usual penetration and Martin Guptill had his number more than once in the series.

12. Mohammed Shami - 4/10

Shami was given rest ahead of the Test series after the first ODI where he picked up a wicket in a high-scoring game at Hamilton.

Navdeep Saini - 4/10

Saini played two ODIs and failed to picked up a wicket while conceding 6.44 runs per over. But he showed a lot of spunk with the bat in the second ODI that nearly give India a comeback win.

14. Kuldeep Yadav - 3/10

Kuldeep picked up two wickets in the first ODI but gave away 84 runs in one of the most expensive spells by an Indian bowler in 50-over cricket. He was benched after that for Chahal.