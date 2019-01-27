India vs New Zealand: Here's probable India XI for the 3rd ODI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

One of the biggest positives to emerge from India's win in the first two ODIs was the form displayed by Dhawan. The left-handed opener went through a trough in the ODI series against Australia but he roared back to his best with two fifties in as many games against the Kiwis. His contribution will be invaluable if India are to wrap up this ODI series on the morrow.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit showed the best angles of his batting while laying the foundation of India's 324 on Saturday, not forgetting the 154 runs he added with his opening partner Dhawan. As usual, he began unhurried pushing the scoreboard with occasional boundaries, allowing Dhawan to dominate. Once past his 50, Rohit began to shift the gears bringing out his astounding array of shots. Pity it was that Rohit could not complete a well-deserved 100 as he was dismissed for 87. But what about a big 100 to seal the series?

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli has not fired one of his big knocks yet, partially because India were chasing 158 in the first ODI and in the second match the skipper fell while trying to accelerate. After the third ODI, Kohli will be going into a temporary hibernation till the home series against Australia. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the last two ODIs and in the three T20Is. So, Kohli would want to ensure that he head home with a relaxed mind after sealing the series and may be after contributing heavily towards the win.

4. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu had a lukewarm ODI series against Australia and in the second ODI at the Bay Oval he had a good opportunity to underline his utility at No 4. But the right-hander could not exploit it fully, falling for a 49-ball 47. Rohit had stated the No 4 spot has not really given to anyone ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. In that context, Rayudu would like to use the chances that come his way more productively and he would also want an immediate start from Monday.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran produced a valuable cameo to take India to a challenging total on Saturday in the second ODI. His performances against Australia and at the Bay Oval might have silenced a lot of critics and he continues to be a smash force behind the stumps, watch YouTube video of him stumping Ross Taylor in the second ODI for evidence. Dhoni is relishing the more number of balls to play with a slot or two higher in the new role as a floater.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav is not one of those fancy names that rushes to mind as a finisher. As of now, Jadhav might be holding a slight edge over Dinesh Karthik for the No 6 slot because of his additional ability to bowl off-spin, quite handy at that too. And he is a reasonable fielder too near the ropes. The second ODI showed his skills to land big blows on time, a 10-ball 22 and the way he smashed Lockie Ferguson in the last over underscored his utility.

7. Hardik Pandya

He's back. The all-rounder has joined the team after the CoA lifted the ban on him pending the formation of Ombudsman to inquire into the sexist remarks he made on Koffee with Karan show. But as of now he can play and he should be in the XI in place of Vijay Shankar. And it is also a chance for Pandya to show that the recent turmoils have not doused his competitive spirit.

8. Bhuvenshwar Kumar

The pacer has been on target without being flashy. Bhuvi has not allowed too much freedom for New Zealand's giant-hitting opening duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, locking up them with neat line and length. And along with Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar has dried up runs in the Power Plays for the Kiwis - a major reason behind their stuttering in the first two ODIs.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner has kept the Kiwis under check in the middle overs along with his tribesman Kuldeep Yadav. The New Zealand batsmen really have not been able to take runs off him and release pressure created upfront by Bhuvneshwar and Shami. Of course, Doug Bracewell played some brazen shots against him on Saturday, that looks more out of desperation than the result of any serious thinking in the board room.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

He is having an outstanding series so far, having taken eight wickets from two matches. The Kiwi batsmen really do not have much idea on how to play the Chinaman bowler and Kuldeep has inflicted blows after blows on them in the middle overs to leave them gasping. NZ need an immediate plan to counter him or else will have to see the series slipping away on Monday.

11. Mohammed Shami

Shami got a chance to play the ODIs because Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the limited over matches against Australia and New Zealand. And he has grabbed it with both the hands. There were debates over who is India's third seamer behind Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar and he seemed to have settled it with his efforts Down Under and New Zealand. Shami may get some rest if India wrap up the series on the morrow and he would like to avail that option form Monday itself.