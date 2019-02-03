India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma proud of India response to Hamilton hammering

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI: Rayudu leads India's clinical win



Ambati Rayudu made 90 to help India recover from 18-4 to post 252 in Wellington, with his 98-run stand with Vijay Shankar proving crucial.

New Zealand could only muster 217 in response to fall to a 35-run defeat, just three days on from dishing out an eight-wicket rout in which India were bowled out for a measly 92.

"After the Hamilton loss, the way we lost was big. We needed to get together as a team," said Sharma of India, who won the first three matches.

"After we lost four wickets, all we needed was somebody to show application. The partnership between Rayudu and Vijay Shankar turned the game for us.

"The wicket got flat at the end, but at one point it looked an easy chase. The bowling unit came together. A lot of people put their hands up and got us through.

"The partnership from Rayudu and Shankar was crucial. When you want to win games, you need a right balance."

Sharma, standing in as captain for the rested Virat Kohli, opted to bat despite testing conditions and explained his reasons for doing so.

"I knew there was some moisture on the pitch. If the series was alive, we would have chased," he added.

"We wanted to test ourselves. I couldn't ask for more. Coming here and beating New Zealand at home is never easy and they are a good travelling team as well. 4-1 is a great achievement."

Opposition skipper Kane Williamson felt the turning point was the end of a promising 67-run stand between himself and Tom Latham.

"They got to a par total, maybe a few more. We knew it would be tricky, but we did not take it further. We just lost wickets at the wrong time," he said.

"Rayudu played well with 90 and did not score for a long time. Then they put the pressure back on us - it's a lesson for us.

"Tommy Latham and me could have taken it further. Credit to India, they showed us a lesson and they deserve the series win.

"Throughout the series, they got us under more pressure. We were able to revert the pressure but not long enough and often enough."