India vs NZ, 1st ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

Batting first, India scored 349/8 after the allotted overs. Shubman Gill pulled off a paramount performance, scoring 208 runs. In reply, New Zealand fought hard but ended up bundling out for 337 runs.

India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:

Here is the complete list of the post-match winners.

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Michael Bracewell

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell was the sole architect who kept New Zealand in the hunt. He was brilliant with the bat and dismantled the Indian bowlers to score a fantastic hundred He gave India a huge scare and came agonizingly close to taking New Zealand over the line, scoring 140 off just 78 balls.

Hyundai 5 Power Player - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was outstanding with the new ball once again. The local boy from Hyderabad continued his fiery bowling up front and picked up the crucial wicket of Devon Conway. He ended up with impressive figures of 10-2-46-4 at his home ground.

Player of the Match - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was outstanding with the bat for India. He was adjudged player of the match for his magnificent 208 off just 149 balls. The Indian batter became the fastest Indian player to reach 1000 runs and was also the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket.

"I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I'm glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure," Gill said.

"It feels nice when you are wanting to do something and it is coming off on a regular basis. Definitely a sense of satisfaction. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. Game went much closer than I expected," he added.

Captains' Words:

New Zealand Captain Tom Latham:

"It was an amazing innings (from Bracewell). From 131/6, to come and play an inning like that, for him to put our team in a situation to win the game, it's outstanding. Obviously disappointing we couldn't get across the line but it was special. When you're chasing and coming at a pressure situation, to give us a chance to win that game was special. I think it probably gripped a bit more under lights, India used a lot more cutters into the wicket and it worked for them. Bracewell batted well and his partnership with Santner was very good to see."

India Captain Rohit Sharma:

The Indian captain praised the Kiwi batter Michael Bracewell for his valiant knock.

"To be honest, the way he (Bracewell) was batting and the way it came on to the bat nicely, it was clean ball-striking. We knew that if we bowled well, we would be okay unless we really slipped up with the ball. Unfortunately, that's what happened," he said.

"I did say at the toss that I'd like to see us challenge ourselves, not quite the situation I expected but that's how it is. He (Gill) is going really well. The form he was in, we wanted to make use of it and that's why we backed him in the SL series. Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but in the red-ball, T20 format and now ODIs. Really good to see what he does with the ball. Executing what he wants to do and he is very clear about his plans. Which is how it should be," he concluded.