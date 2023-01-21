India vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

India's home dominance in the ODI format has continued with another scintillating victory over New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).
The hosts were magnificent on the day and completed a dominant 8-wicket victory to clinch the series in style.
The Kiwis were bundled out for just 108 runs as Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. In reply, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a blazing start as he completed his 48th ODI fifty. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to steer India home and secure the series.
This is also the 7th bilateral ODI series win in a row for India against New Zealand at home.
Here is the Full List of Awards from the match-
Rohit Sharma got the award for his blistering knock and hitting the longest six of the match that travelled 84 metres. He also got the 48th ODI fifty of his career and ensured India's chase had no hiccups.
Hardik Pandya got the award for his outstanding bowling and a fantastic catch to dismiss Devon Conway.
Outstanding performance in the Power Play as he had a spell of 5 for 2 in his four overs during the powerplay.
"Batting up-top wasn't our best performance. India put the ball in the right areas and it was one of those days where everything we tried didn't work. On the other hand, everything India did worked."
There was some tennis-ball bounce, some came through, some kept low and there was some movement. We just couldn't build partnerships at the top. Guys lower down tried to fight but it wasn't easy. We didn't adapt well today, considering the surface."
"The last five games, bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have stepped up and delivered. You don't usually see this type of seam movement in India, you generally see it outside India. These guys have some serious skills, they work really hard and it's great to see them being rewarded."
He says both Shami and Siraj wanted to continue bowling and he had to draw the line and let them have the necessary rest they deserve, especially with the Test series against Australia coming.
"They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of themselves as well," he said.
Rohit says he knows a big score is not coming but the three-figure score will be coming soon.
"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it," he concluded.
Mohammed Shami was fantastic as the Indian bowler dismantled New Zealand batters from the start. He picked up 3 wickets in the match and was the pick of the Indian bowlers.