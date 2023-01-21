India vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

The hosts were magnificent on the day and completed a dominant 8-wicket victory to clinch the series in style.

The Kiwis were bundled out for just 108 runs as Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. In reply, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a blazing start as he completed his 48th ODI fifty. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to steer India home and secure the series.

This is also the 7th bilateral ODI series win in a row for India against New Zealand at home.

India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:

Here is the Full List of Awards from the match-

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma got the award for his blistering knock and hitting the longest six of the match that travelled 84 metres. He also got the 48th ODI fifty of his career and ensured India's chase had no hiccups.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya got the award for his outstanding bowling and a fantastic catch to dismiss Devon Conway.

Hyundai Ionic 5 Powerplayer Award - Mohammed Shami

Outstanding performance in the Power Play as he had a spell of 5 for 2 in his four overs during the powerplay.

Captains' Words:

New Zealand Captain Tom Latham:

"Batting up-top wasn't our best performance. India put the ball in the right areas and it was one of those days where everything we tried didn't work. On the other hand, everything India did worked."

There was some tennis-ball bounce, some came through, some kept low and there was some movement. We just couldn't build partnerships at the top. Guys lower down tried to fight but it wasn't easy. We didn't adapt well today, considering the surface."

India Captain Rohit Sharma:

"The last five games, bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have stepped up and delivered. You don't usually see this type of seam movement in India, you generally see it outside India. These guys have some serious skills, they work really hard and it's great to see them being rewarded."

He says both Shami and Siraj wanted to continue bowling and he had to draw the line and let them have the necessary rest they deserve, especially with the Test series against Australia coming.

"They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of themselves as well," he said.

Rohit says he knows a big score is not coming but the three-figure score will be coming soon.

"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it," he concluded.

Player of the Match - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was fantastic as the Indian bowler dismantled New Zealand batters from the start. He picked up 3 wickets in the match and was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Match Stats and Facts:

New Zealand bundled out for their third-lowest score against India.

India won their 7th consecutive home ODI series in India, since December 2019.

India captain Rohit Sharma got to his 48th ODI fifty in the match.

If India win the final match in Indore, they will topple New Zealand to become the no. 1 ODI team in the World.