India vs Pakistan: 4 Things you must Know before Asia Cup 2025 Clash

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and Pakistan are set to meet again in an Asia Cup 2025 clash that carries all the weight of history, rivalry and recent form. India enter the contest with clear strengths, having dominated head-to-head meetings in the T20I format, while Pakistan will look to draw on favourable conditions and their spin resources in Dubai.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan game is set against the backdrop of a tournament where both teams eye momentum toward the knockout stages. India's batting depth and pace attack, balanced by Kuldeep's spin, offer a rounded challenge.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will count on their top order and proven slow-bowling options to exploit conditions. In a fixture that rarely disappoints, the contest is not just about points but psychological edge, with a win capable of shaping the complexion of the entire Asia Cup campaign.

Both teams have started with victories in the Asia Cup 2025, which makes it even more of an interesting encounter. The winner between the two teams will qualify for Super Four.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 4 Stats You Must Know

Kuldeep's Kraft

Kuldeep Yadav has been a standout performer in ODIs against Pakistan, taking 15 wickets in just seven matches at an economy under four. However, this will mark his first T20 international against them, adding intrigue over how he adapts in the shorter format.

India dominate Pakistan in T20Is

India's overall T20I record against Pakistan remains commanding, with 10 wins from 13 encounters across ICC and Asia Cup contests. Pakistan, however, have a stronger T20 pedigree in Dubai, winning two of their three matches at the venue, a factor they hope to lean on.

Sanju and Abhishek - The Spin Slayers

With spin expected to play a role, India's middle order looks equipped to respond. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson boast strike rates beyond 200 against spin in the current T20 World Cup cycle, addressing a traditional weakness head-on. Sanju has also netted 3 T20I centuries in his last ten innings, while Abhishek has scored two centuries.

India trio edge closer towards a Century

Three India bowlers are close to a century of T20I wickets and will be aiming to complete that in this Asia Cup 2025. Although no Indian bowler has ever reached three figures in T20I wickets, Arshdeep Singh is just a wicket away from the 100-wicket mark. Apart from the left-arm pacer, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are also close to a century of T20I scalps, as they have 94 and 90 wickets respectively.