India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Date, TV Channel, IST Time Info

Of course, both India and Pakistan have a clutch of explosive stars who can enthral the audience, and then there is that perennial edge between the two nations, courtesy the geo political issues between them.

India fans will also be eagerly looking at the outing of Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for big runs for sometime now.

Former India captain and coach Ravi Shastri underlined that fact. “I haven't spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the 'big guys' always wake up at the right time. The downtime for Kohli was good before the Asia Cup gave him a good chance to reflect. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut,” Shastri said speaking about Kohli's form on Star Sports.

“One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What's happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short,” Shastri said in a presser arranged by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup.

Since his last century, Virat Kohli has played 18 Test matches and scored 872 runs across 32 innings at an average of 27.25. He has crossed the fifty-run mark six times with the best score of 79.

So, there is a lot of things riding on this match. Here is a TV guide to the India vs Pakistan match that contains TV and live streaming channel and IST timing.

1. Match day The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday (August 28). 2. Match time The Asia Cup 2022 match will start on 7.30 PM IST 3. Live Telecast The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Networks. 4. Live Streaming The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match will be on Disney + HotStar.