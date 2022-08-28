India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Dubai Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

India are the defending Asia Cup champions as they had won it in 2018 at the same venue but in the 50-over format.

Can they begin the tournament on a high and repeat the success in the T20I format? We will find that out soon.

So, we are here giving you details of the India vs Pakistan match such as toss, pitch report, playing 11 update etc. Keep an eye on MyKhel for updates.

Toss: India won, chose to field

Playing 11

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (captain), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3, Fakhar Zaman, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shahnawaz Dahani.

Captains’ Comments

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: “I don't think the toss is that important. Having played here for a few years now, I thought having a score in front of us would be a good option. There is some grass covering and we want to exploit it. Rishabh Pant unfortunately misses out, we got out with Karthik. Avesh is the third seamer. We will be bowling first.”

Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain: “We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.”