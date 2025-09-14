India vs Pakistan: What will Happen if India boycott Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Three Scenarios Explained

Cricket India vs Pakistan: Fans to be Punished in Lakhs as Dubai Police tightens security ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 17:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and Pakistan are set to renew their intense cricket rivalry on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium during the Group A match of Asia Cup 2025.

This clash is highly charged given its timing after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent military tensions, including India's Operation Sindoor-a retaliatory missile strike campaign against Pakistan targeting terrorist infrastructure.

Such geopolitical strain heightens the risk of unrest around the match, making it a high-voltage encounter both on and off the field.

Due to these concerns, Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) have issued strict safety and conduct guidelines for spectators attending the match. Fans must arrive at least three hours before the game, bring valid tickets (one ticket per entry only), and avoid unauthorized parking or blocking roads near the stadium. A long list of prohibited items has been banned to maintain security, including fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, flags, banners, remote-controlled devices, and glass items.

Why This Match Is Particularly Sensitive

The match takes place against a backdrop of heightened political strain following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which led to military confrontations. Notably, India's Operation Sindoor missile strikes against Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure have added to tensions. These off-field issues have raised concerns that the charged atmosphere might spill into the stadium environment.

Dubai Police's Proactive Security Measures

Aware of the possible volatility, Dubai Police and the Events Security Committee (ESC) have deployed special security units for the match. Fans are urged to arrive at least three hours early, strictly carry valid tickets, and follow parking regulations. Extensive security checks will ensure no prohibited items enter the stadium.

Prohibited Items and Strict Penalties

To uphold safety, the Federal Law on Security of Sports Facilities and Events outlines severe penalties for rule breaches. Items banned inside the stadium include fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, large cameras, selfie sticks, banners, flags, sharp objects, and glass items. Violators face one to three months in jail and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 (INR 1.2 to 7.2 lakh). Acts of violence or abusive behavior can also lead to fines and imprisonment.