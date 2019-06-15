Cricket

India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Dhoni drive India ahead, feel Abbas, Anwar

Manchester, June 15: India and Pakistan will face off for Bengaluru, June 15: Both Saeed Anwar and Zaheer Abbas were known for their silken smooth batting and were mainstays of Pakistan batting in their time. And like millions of fans they are also waiting eagerly for Sunday's (June 16) ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Anwar was the first centurion for Pakistan against India in the World Cup held in South Africa in 2003. His 101 though ended up on the losing side. And his 194 made in 1997 in Chennai stood for a long time as the highest individual score in ODI cricket. The left-handed batsman said Pakistan should treat this as just another match than thinking about past records and statistics.

"You can't change the past. Pakistan team just need to approach the match as the do with any other match. No need to put any pressure on themselves because playing against India. Concentrate on cricket. India are playing good cricket and Pakistan need to play good, aggressive cricket to beat India, who have two excellent players in Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

"Both of them know how to tackle pressure situations and are excellent while chasing targets and can bat deep. Pakistan bowlers should not allow them too many scoring opportunities, they can turn the match on their own," said Anwar.

Abbas echoed similar sentiments. "Kohli has been batting so well for a while now. This is his first World Cup as captain and he would like to leave his mark -- as a captain and as a batsman. And then, India have MS Dhoni. His experience as a captain and batsman is vital for India. He is the engine room on which this Indian team is running.

The Pakistan bowlers should be on their money from ball one against these two or they will turn the match very quickly. But that India have other good batsmen like Rohit Sharma. So, Pakistan should come up with good, confident cricket on Sunday, if they want to register their first World Cup win over India," said Abbas.

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
