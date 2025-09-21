Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka remains 1st - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 21 before IND vs PAK clash

Cricket India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 18:43 [IST]

India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 21).

India, unbeaten in the tournament, will aim to maintain dominance after their group-stage 7-wicket win over Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav leads the side, with Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy expected back to strengthen the bowling.

Pakistan, seeking a better outing, have mixed spin and pace options but struggled against India's spinners earlier. The match promises intense cricket amid historic rivalry and off-field tension, with both teams fighting to keep their title hopes alive. Key players like Abhishek Sharma and Fakhar Zaman will be crucial in influencing the outcome.

The pitch offers some assistance to spinners but also bite for pacers, making tactics and execution vital in this much-anticipated clash.

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Faran, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmad

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Sunday (Sept 21). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The IND vs PAK Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The India vs Pakistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Sunday.