India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Boland Park Paarl Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, ODI Records & Stats

India will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and all eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli who had also resigned from Test captaincy recently.

Kohli is now just one of the players and will be eager to regain his batting form. It will also be seen how KL Rahul will discharge his duties during the entire duration of a Test series especially since he has been speculated to be India's next full-time Test skipper. Similarly, old warhorses like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal too will eye the series eagerly to keep themselves in the selectors radar.

So, here are some essential details about the match like Paarl weather, pitch reports, general and India’s records at Boland Park etc.

1 Paarl Weather There could be scattered showers on Tuesday (January 18) but on the match day on Wednesday (January 19), the prediction is for clear skies sun beating down at 33 degrees. There is 0 per cent chance of rain or even cloudy skies and we should be able to see a full match sans any interruptions. 2 Paarl pitch report The pitch at Boland Park often offers high-scoring match with a quick outfield. The hit the deck kind of pacers might be able to extract some bounce and unsettle the batsmen here. So, pacers from both the sides will be eager to have an outing here. 3 ODI records at Paarl Total matches: 13 Batting first won: 7 Batting second won: 5 Highest score: 353 for 6 by SA vs Bangladesh Lowest total: 36 by Canada vs Sri Lanka Highest score chased: 250 by SA vs SL Lowest score defended: 204 by India vs Netherlands Highest individual score: 176 by AB de Villiers vs Bangladesh in 2017 Best bowling: 5/41 by Eddo Brandes (Zimbabwe) vs India in 1997. Highest wicket-taker at Paarl: Anil Kumble, 7 wickets in 3 matches. 4 India at Boland Park This is the first time India are playing South Africa at Paarl. But India have played thee ODIs at this venue. The tied their first match against Zimbabwe in 1997, and then beat Kenya and Netherlands in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Most runs for India: Sachin Tendulkar has made 204 runs from 3 ODI here at 68 with 146 as his highest. Most wickets for India: Anil Kumble had taken 7 wickets from 3 matches, which also the most ODI wickets for any team at this ground. India’s Highest total: India has made 351 for 3 against Kenya in 2001.