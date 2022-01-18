Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Boland Park Paarl Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, ODI Records & Stats

By
India will face South Africa in the 1st ODI on Wednesday (Image: BCCI)
India will face South Africa in the 1st ODI on Wednesday (Image: BCCI)

Paarl, January 18: India will be eager to regroup from that unexpected Test series loss, when they face South Africa in the 1st ODI here at the Boland Park on Wednesday (January 19).

India will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and all eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli who had also resigned from Test captaincy recently.

Kohli is now just one of the players and will be eager to regain his batting form. It will also be seen how KL Rahul will discharge his duties during the entire duration of a Test series especially since he has been speculated to be India's next full-time Test skipper. Similarly, old warhorses like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal too will eye the series eagerly to keep themselves in the selectors radar.

So, here are some essential details about the match like Paarl weather, pitch reports, general and India’s records at Boland Park etc.

1 Paarl Weather

1 Paarl Weather

There could be scattered showers on Tuesday (January 18) but on the match day on Wednesday (January 19), the prediction is for clear skies sun beating down at 33 degrees. There is 0 per cent chance of rain or even cloudy skies and we should be able to see a full match sans any interruptions.

2 Paarl pitch report

2 Paarl pitch report

The pitch at Boland Park often offers high-scoring match with a quick outfield. The hit the deck kind of pacers might be able to extract some bounce and unsettle the batsmen here. So, pacers from both the sides will be eager to have an outing here.

3 ODI records at Paarl

3 ODI records at Paarl

Total matches: 13

Batting first won: 7

Batting second won: 5

Highest score: 353 for 6 by SA vs Bangladesh

Lowest total: 36 by Canada vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 250 by SA vs SL

Lowest score defended: 204 by India vs Netherlands

Highest individual score: 176 by AB de Villiers vs Bangladesh in 2017

Best bowling: 5/41 by Eddo Brandes (Zimbabwe) vs India in 1997.

Highest wicket-taker at Paarl: Anil Kumble, 7 wickets in 3 matches.

4 India at Boland Park

4 India at Boland Park

This is the first time India are playing South Africa at Paarl. But India have played thee ODIs at this venue. The tied their first match against Zimbabwe in 1997, and then beat Kenya and Netherlands in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Most runs for India: Sachin Tendulkar has made 204 runs from 3 ODI here at 68 with 146 as his highest.

Most wickets for India: Anil Kumble had taken 7 wickets from 3 matches, which also the most ODI wickets for any team at this ground.

India’s Highest total: India has made 351 for 3 against Kenya in 2001.

Comments

MORE INDIA IN SOUTH AFRICA 2021 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments