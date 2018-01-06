India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Hosts eye early wickets to maintain pressure over visitors

Cape Town, Jan 6: South African pacers would be eyeing early Indian wickets in the morning session of the second day of the opening Test to put visitors under trouble on Saturday (January 6).

India will resume their innings from 28/3 and trail by massive 258 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (5*) and Rohit Sharma (0*) present at the crease.

Proteas pace battery that unsettled the Indian top order in the 11 overs they bowled against visitors would be looking to bowl with the same intensity and restrict the opposition to as low total as possible.

Indian batsmen played some careless strokes to let the advantage slip away from their hands by losing three quick wickets after their bowlers restricted South Africa to 286 in the first innings.

Shikhar Dhawan (16), Murali Vijay (1) and Virat Kohli (5) were the crucial Indian wickets to perish before the umpires signalled stumps. India lost three key wickets in 45 minutes' of their play.

It was a display of poor shot selection from the Indians as they gifted their wickets away to the South African pacers and let the game slip away off their hands.

The tourists would now face an uphill task of overhauling the lead and then taking a significant lead against a side that a quality pace attack.

The South African pace arsenal, comprising Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada are going to make it tough for the remaining Indian batting attack and would leave no stones unturned to restrict the tourists to as low total as possible.

The first hour of play is not going to be easy for the Indians as the pitch is going to test their patience.