India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5: Pacers push India close to historic win at Centurion

Resuming at 94 for 4, South Africa reached 182 for 7 at lunch. They added a cool 93 runs in the first session but lost three wickets — skipper Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock and Wiaan Mulder to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami respectively.

Temba Bavuma (34) and Marco Jansen (5) are at the crease for SA, and India will be eager to wrap the match early in the second session as there is a prediction for shower and thunderstorm late afternoon.

Rabada lauds Jansen

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has praised debutant pacer Marco Jansen stating that the latter has justified his selection in the team in the ongoing first Test against India.

India needed six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa as the match enters the final day here at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Marco scalped four wickets in the Indian second innings and gave the visitors a tough fight. "He is a phenomenal talent.

“He is an awkward customer to face. There is swing, bounce and pace coming at you. In the (Indian) second innings, he justified his selection...he seems like he wants to learn. He is a hard worker. He is really keen on doing well for his team and himself," said Rabada in the press conference after the end of Day Four's play.

The pacer said that he is hopeful that Proteas can still win the game despite being reduced to 94 for 4 in chase of 305 runs.

"Definitely. we have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe," said Rabada.

Rabada further hailed his skipper Dean Elgar and said that he has been the best person for the team.

"Dean is doing his best for his team, his country and himself. He is leading from the front. He has done it countless times," said Rabada.