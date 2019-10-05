India vs South Africa 1st Test: Highlights: Rohit slams second hundred of the match as India gain control

1. Day 4 - Session 1

South Africa resumed from 385 for eight but their tailenders added some precious runs to cut India's lead to 71. And India lost Mayank Agarwal, who had made a double hundred in the first innings when he edged left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at slips. But that was the lone moment of joy for South Africa as Rohit and Pujara ground them to the dust, first with caution and then with aggression. India ended the session at 35 for 1.

2. Day 4 - Session 2

With rain threat looming large, India needed some quick runs to swell the lead. Rohit and Pujara did precisely that and luck too was in their favour. Pujara had as many as four reprieves and Rohit too had couple of ‘life' given to him but that did not slow down either of them. India marched towards 175 for 1 at tea with Rohit batting on 84 and Pujara on 75.

3. Day 4 - Session 3

The final session of the day saw India further pressing on the accelerator as Rohit raced to his second hundred of the Test in 133 balls with 9 fours and a 6.

However, Pujara could not complete his 100 as Vernon Philander trapped him in front for 81. But Rohit went on a rampage after reaching his 100, hammering Dean Piedt for three sixes in a row.

But he was stumped for 127 by Quinton de Kock off Keshav Maharaj.

However, cameos by Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane helped India widen the gap. And India managed to price out Dean Elgar, trapped in front by Jadeja.

4. Expectation from Day 5

India have already taken the big wicket of Elgar, the first innings centurion. The pitch has given hints of turn and uneven bounce and the Indians will be eager to cash in on it and seal the win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.