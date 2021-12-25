India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rahane seems to be in a really good space: Dravid

Phenomenal to see Virat Kohli's growth as cricketer in last 10 years: Rahul Dravid

Rahane's form has been a concern for a while now, but Dravid said that the batsman was in good space ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Rahane recently lost his Test vice-captain role and his form along with Cheteshwar Pujara has been a concern. The senior batsman will be under pressure if he makes it to the playing XI, give Shreyas Iyer shone with the willow on his debut with a ton on his debut Test match.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Dravid said, "Conversation with Ajinkya Rahane has been very positive and very good. He has trained very good this week and practices really well. It's been no different to actually any conversation with most of the players. He seems to be in really good space."

India will be looking to win their first Test series in the Rainbow Nation. With the Men in Blue beating Australia twice in their backyard and taking a 2-1 lead over England, the weight of expectation on the side is massive. The Indian team is trying to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa since touring the nation from the 1992-92 series.

"Hopefully, we keep improving as a Test team and keep getting better as a group. Virat's played a huge role in that. As a player and leader, he's been fantastic. Certainly looking forward to keep that carrying forward with him. He's one of those who really love Test cricket, hopefully he has a great series. That will benefit the team as well," ANI quoted Dravid on the eve of the opening Test match.

With the series coming under serious doubt due to the pandemic and the side not playing any warm-up matches, Dravid said, "That's just the way things are at the moment. Kind of schedules we are working with, as with the Covid situation and bubbles, its not always easy to get what you want. But the team have really responded well, we have really worked hard with the centre-wicket session."