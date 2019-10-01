India vs South Africa: 1st Test: Rohit Sharma will be given enough time as opener in Test cricket: Kohli

1. Rohit as opener

Rohit is going to start for sure. This has been discussed for a long time now. We felt like down the order, it was about finding, you know, a spot wherever possible, which wasn't working both ways. For Rohit, well, I think clarity of role and knowing that, you know, you have to play in a certain position also is very crucial for a player. But we could not see a situation where that could happen in the match. And, you know, in one-day cricket was the same with it. He played in the middle order, but then suddenly, opening conversion happened and within six to eight months, he was opening the innings.

2. Long rope for Rohit as opener in Tests

We are not looking to rush him at all. It's about him finding his game accordingly, because in India it's is going to be a different practice that you follow and abroad is going to be different. So, opening is a slot where you have to give a player space to understand his own game. He'll be given space to find his own game and come into his own.

3. On the mindset change of Rohit from 6 to 1

In Test cricket, I think even I started at six, initially, then came up to four, I think it's more of a mental change. The moment you convince yourself that, yes, I'm good enough to do this and once you put that thought in your head, then your game follows accordingly.

Rohit's in a good space. Playing at number six also requires you to play the new ball every now and then. The good thing with opening is that, you know, you're going to face the new ball. So, it's not old ball or new ball.

I think that much clarity, the opening slot provides you and as I said, it's about finding your game at the top of the order with the red ball. So, he's up for challenge, and we're pretty confident that he will find this game. And as I said, once he's in his zone, then, you know, he can do great things for the team. So that's what we're looking forward to.

4. On R Ashwin

Yes, Ashwin will start. Ashwin and Jadeja, both will start here. Look, Jaddu, we felt, was in a better zone, as far as him performing overseas and what he's done in the past season for the team, so yeah, from that point of view he started in West Indies, but look, wherever the conditions provide us to go ahead with two spinners, obviously Ash is going to be a threat, and in home conditions, with his batting credentials, and the way he bowls as well, he's always going to be starting with Jadeja, so that was a no-brainer for us, but backing Jadeja to play in West Indies, the reason was the kind of season he had, and the overseas performance that he's put in in the past as well.

5. On most Test wins by Indian captain

I think the most amount of credit has to go to the team, because we lay down a vision in 2015, that, you know, we're going to be flexible. We're going to choose sides according to the conditions that we're playing in. Because we want results, we want to be successful as a team, and we want to be at the top of the world. So, if the team hadn't bought into it, then it becomes a little difficult for guys who start or don't start to play with the kind of intent that we played with.