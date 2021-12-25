India vs South Africa: 1st Test, Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant eye big records

Centurion, December 25: India will face off with South Africa in the first Test from December 26 at the SuperSport Park. India under Virat Kohli will be attempting to record their first-ever Test series win in South Africa this time, and it promises a thrilling spectacle.
But the Boxing Day Test will be special for individual reasons too as some players will be looking to create a few milestones at Centurion.
Here are the list of approaching milestones ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st Test.
Approaching milestones by India, SA players
2 – India skipper Virat Kohli (98) needs two more catches to complete 100 catches in Test cricket.
1 – India vice-captain KL Rahul (49) needs one more catch to reach 50 catches in Test cricket.
5 – India senior pacer Mohammed Shami (195) needs five more wickets to complete 200 Test wickets.
8 – Senior off-spinner R Ashwin (427) needs eight more wickets to go past legendary Kapil Dev (434) to become the second highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.
5 – South Africa’s middle-order batsman Aiden Markram (395) requires five fours to complete 400 fours across all three formats.
3 – India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (97) needs three more dismissals to complete 100 dismissals in the traditional format of cricket.
6 – SA spinner Keshav Maharaj (129) needs six more wickets to surpass former leg-spinner Paul Adams to become the 10th-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket.
3 – India veteran Ajinkya Rahane (97) needs three more catches to reach the 100 catches milestone in Test cricket.
6 – SA batsman Temba Bavuma (344) needs six fours to complete 350 fours across all three formats.
1 – India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (49) needs to play one more match to complete 50 matches across all the three formats.
1 – Vetera pacer Ishant Sharma (311) needs to take one more wicket to go past former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan and become the fifth highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.
2 – Duanne Olivier is two wickets away from completing 50 wickets in Tests.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.