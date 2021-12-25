India vs South Africa: 1st Test, Stats Preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant eye big records

But the Boxing Day Test will be special for individual reasons too as some players will be looking to create a few milestones at Centurion.

Here are the list of approaching milestones ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st Test.

Approaching milestones by India, SA players

2 – India skipper Virat Kohli (98) needs two more catches to complete 100 catches in Test cricket.

1 – India vice-captain KL Rahul (49) needs one more catch to reach 50 catches in Test cricket.

5 – India senior pacer Mohammed Shami (195) needs five more wickets to complete 200 Test wickets.

8 – Senior off-spinner R Ashwin (427) needs eight more wickets to go past legendary Kapil Dev (434) to become the second highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.

5 – South Africa’s middle-order batsman Aiden Markram (395) requires five fours to complete 400 fours across all three formats.

3 – India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (97) needs three more dismissals to complete 100 dismissals in the traditional format of cricket.

6 – SA spinner Keshav Maharaj (129) needs six more wickets to surpass former leg-spinner Paul Adams to become the 10th-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket.

3 – India veteran Ajinkya Rahane (97) needs three more catches to reach the 100 catches milestone in Test cricket.

6 – SA batsman Temba Bavuma (344) needs six fours to complete 350 fours across all three formats.

1 – India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (49) needs to play one more match to complete 50 matches across all the three formats.

1 – Vetera pacer Ishant Sharma (311) needs to take one more wicket to go past former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan and become the fifth highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.

2 – Duanne Olivier is two wickets away from completing 50 wickets in Tests.