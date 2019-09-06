India vs South Africa 2019: Batting coach Vikram Rathour wants to sort out middle-order, opening woes

1. The opening, middle-order worry

"The middle-order in one-day is not doing well and we must, of course, sort it out...The other area of concern is the opening partnership in Tests. We have options and there is healthy competition. We need to find a way for them to be more consistent," Rathour told the BCCI's official website.

2. The solution in Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer

Rathour said the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey seem to be good options for the 50-over format. "Shreyas Iyer has done well in the last couple of games and we also have Manish Pandey. These two guys have done very well in domestic cricket and with India A. These are the batters who are capable of doing the job and I have no doubt about it in my mind. It is a matter of getting it right at the top level. We need to back them and provide them with the right preparations so that they can be there for a longer time. They have enough talent in them to do well," he said.

3. On him handling the pressure of the job

"It's a big responsibility. I will be working with the batters and I will be there to provide any technical help they might need. I think there will be a lot of discussions," he said. I will be trying to understand their mindset and understand the decisions they will be making when they are batting. I will try and replicate things as close to the real scenario and get them ready," he added. "At this level, man-management is the key. How you support them, how you look after them in tough times has been my strength," he said.

4. On his rapport with the current India team

"We have a great set of people in the coaching staff. I have the advantage of knowing them as I was a national selector. I know the players and have worked with them at some point in time," he said. "I have worked with Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar and also Virat Kohli. I know other batters personally and share a good rapport with all of them. It is now about taking it to the next level," added Rathour.