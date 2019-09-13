India vs South Africa 2019: Check out 5 big controversies that rocked the series from 1992

1. 1992 -- Kapil Dev Mankads Peter Kirsten

It was a home series that marked South Africa's return to international cricket after the Apartheid Days and isolation that dated back to mid 1970s. In the second ODI at Port Elizabeth, Kapil Dev steamed in to bowl to opener Kepler Wessels but he stopped and ran out Peter Kirsten who moved out of the crease before the ball was delivered. Umpire Cyril Mitchley gave Kirsten out even as Kapil told Wessels that it was the third time the batsmen strolled out of the crease.

2. 2000 -- Hansie Cronje admits to match-fixing

In April 2000 the world cricket turned upside down when the Delhi Police revealed that South African captain Hansie Cronje was involved in match-fixing. Later his team-mate Herschelle Gibbs admitted to police that Cronje offered him and pacer Henry Williams USD 15,000 to fix match in the fifth ODI against India at Nagpur. After sometime, Cronje admitted to his guilt and was handed a life ban. Cronje also revealed that it was former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin who introduced him to bookie Mukesh Gupta.

The fire also consumed Indian cricketers Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja and Ajay Sharma and also dragged in the names of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar well after their playing days.

3. 2001 -- Tendulkar and ball tampering

The second Test beween India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 2001 ended acrimoniously after match referee Mike Denness handed one match ban to Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, who was making his India debut then, Harbhajan Singh, Deep Dasgupta, Shiv Sundar Das for excessive appealing. And Denness also found Tendulkar guilty of ball tampering.

The whole episode created a big furoroe and was discussed in Indian Parliament too. The BCCI told ICC that it will forfeit the tour if Denness was not replaced and finally the world body relented. Denness was replaced for the third Test which was declared as a ‘friendly unofficial five-day match.' The ban on Sehwag was upheld but ban on Ganguly and Tendulkar was revoked.

4. 2008 -- The Kanpur pitch fiasco

The first Test between India and South Africa ended in a draw at Chennai with Virender Sehwag making his second Test triple hundred. But on a green surface that left skipper Anil Kumble fuming, South Africa pacers under Dale Steyn wrecked India and won the match to take a 1-0 lead. But in Kanpur, South Africa were greeted by an under-prepared pitch and India won the match inside three days to level the series. Match referee Roshan Mahanama in his report to ICC rated the pitch as poor and Proteas coach Mickey Arthur left a disappointed man.

5. 2005 -- Greg Chappell's middle-finger

Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell run into a feud shortly after the Australian took over as India coach ahead of the South Africa series in 2005. Ganguly was dropped from the ODI side after a string of poor performances and India shortly after arrived in Kolkata for the third ODI of the series. The fans had neither forgotten nor forgiven the dropping of Prince of Kolkata and held Chappell responsible for it. They booed the team on their arrival at the Eden Gardens and cameras caught Chappell showing his middle-finger to the crowd. During the whole match, the crowd jeered India and cheered for South Africa, who won the match by 10 wickets.