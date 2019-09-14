India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli says India should be looking to win every match

"For us as a home team we need to be absolutely sure of our game plan. The way we prepare for overseas series where we have to be very very focussed, it's the same (for home series). International cricket is about your mindset nowadays.

"Every condition can be home condition if you feel comfortable. I think it's getting into that frame of mind for us which is very important. That's why we have been one of the most consistent teams in the last 2-3 years.

"And that's been the reason because we want to win every game wherever we play whether it's home, away, any format... we just want to go out there, play our best cricket and win," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The India team especially the white ball set up has seen an influx of youngsters in recent times and Kohli was clear in the goal the team has set for them.

"As far as the road map is concerned, whenever there is a world tournament coming up, it is like a milestone and you start preparing from backwards. I think every team will go though same process before T20 WC.

"These are opportunities where we can try various combinations with new people around -- check their ability, character, composure to perform at international level. From that point of view, it is exciting for a captain to try different players and check out combinations. We have all come through that process and I feel happy when I see these new faces emerging, trying to express themselves," Kohli said.

Kohli also cleared air on his Instagram post on MS Dhoni that sparked the rumours of the former captain's retirement, saying it was a simple post without any hidden meaning.