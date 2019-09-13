India vs South Africa 2019: Shubman Gill reveals how Virat Kohli helped him

1. Virat Kohli the role model

"I have my role models. I try to follow the work ethics of Virat bhaiya but I know every player is different and you can't copy anyone, I know I can hit from the first ball. But I also know how to play long knocks. It depends on the situation. These days, you have to have the ability to hit from the word go," Gill told Times of India after getting selected to the India Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa beginning on October 2 at Visakhapatnam.

2. Influence of Yuvraj and Harbhajan

Gill walked into the Punjab Ranji Trophhy side when he was just 18. And since then he has made more than 1000 runs in first-class cricket at a mindboggling average of above 72. He was fortunate to have by his side two senior cricketers in Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. "I tried not to get overawed by them. They were very helpful Yuvi paa is my inspiration. His journey, his struggles with his health and the way he looks at the game is so inspirational. That has helped me so much to get ready for the top grade of cricket," he said.

3. What Gill feels about his selection

"Getting selected into the Test squad is a big thing for any youngster like me. I am excited. I wouldn't say I wasn't expecting it. But these are certain things which you don't want to bother when you are playing. Honestly, I was focussed on what I was doing on the cricket field," he said in Thiruvananthapuram where he was playing the unofficial Test for India A against South Africa A. Gill also captained the India A side. "The India A captaincy was a big honour for me. I have been learning all the time. This has been a new experience for me. I should thank the selectors for having faith in me," he said.

4. Coach lauds Gill

"The selectors had something in their mind when they made him the captain of the A side. He did a good job and showed maturity as captain. I would be lying if I say I am surprised at his selection. He has been scoring runs in all forms of cricket do he deserves it," said India A coach Sitanshu Kotak.