Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase these T20I records

By
India vs SA: Kohli, Rohit chase record in T20I series
India vs SA: Kohli, Rohit chase record in T20I series

Bengaluru, September 13: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will compete for a set of records when India face South Africa in the three-match T20I series from September 15. The first T20I is scheduled to be held at Dharamsala and the teams have already arrived at the venue.

MyKhel takes a look at the records both Kohli and Rohit are chasing in this series.

1. Most runs in T20Is

1. Most runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma is the current leading run-getter in T20Is with 2422 runs in 88 innings but Kohli is right behind him with 2369 runs from 65 innings. That means the Indian skipper is just 53 runs adrift of his deputy and both the batsmen will be vying with each other on healthy note to maintain the reord or overtake the mark. Martin Guptill of New Zealand is third on the list with 2283 runs and following is Pakistan's Shoaib Malik who has 2263 runs.

2. The race for hundred

2. The race for hundred

Rohit Sharma has made four hundreds in T20Is and has 17 fifties to boot. But Kohli who has 21 fifties is yet to make a hundred in the shortest version so far. Kohli, who crunches 100s in ODIs and Test cricket, will be eager to set that record right.

3. Correcting the home record

3. Correcting the home record

India have met South Africa in a T20I series only once before. But in 2015, South Africa beat India 2-0 in the three-match series with one match getting washed away. India have an impecable record at home in every format and they will be keen to correct this anomaly. But overall, India hold the upperhand winning 8 out of 13 T20Is they played against the Proteas since 2008.

4. Personal form matters for Rohit, Kohli

4. Personal form matters for Rohit, Kohli

Rohit will open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal in the ensuing Test series and the Mumbaikar will be eager to enter the series on the back of some good scores in T20Is and with a bagful of confidence. Kohli, who missed out on a big knock against the West Indies in the Tests, too will be keen to get couple of good scores under his belt.

More SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIA 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v SA: SA coach Klusener advises Pant
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue