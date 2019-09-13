India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase these T20I records

1. Most runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma is the current leading run-getter in T20Is with 2422 runs in 88 innings but Kohli is right behind him with 2369 runs from 65 innings. That means the Indian skipper is just 53 runs adrift of his deputy and both the batsmen will be vying with each other on healthy note to maintain the reord or overtake the mark. Martin Guptill of New Zealand is third on the list with 2283 runs and following is Pakistan's Shoaib Malik who has 2263 runs.

2. The race for hundred

Rohit Sharma has made four hundreds in T20Is and has 17 fifties to boot. But Kohli who has 21 fifties is yet to make a hundred in the shortest version so far. Kohli, who crunches 100s in ODIs and Test cricket, will be eager to set that record right.

3. Correcting the home record

India have met South Africa in a T20I series only once before. But in 2015, South Africa beat India 2-0 in the three-match series with one match getting washed away. India have an impecable record at home in every format and they will be keen to correct this anomaly. But overall, India hold the upperhand winning 8 out of 13 T20Is they played against the Proteas since 2008.

4. Personal form matters for Rohit, Kohli

Rohit will open the innings along with Mayank Agarwal in the ensuing Test series and the Mumbaikar will be eager to enter the series on the back of some good scores in T20Is and with a bagful of confidence. Kohli, who missed out on a big knock against the West Indies in the Tests, too will be keen to get couple of good scores under his belt.